The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 114th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

In 59.2% of his 71 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 71), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 47.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 43.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .270 AVG .198 .341 OBP .254 .487 SLG .476 19 XBH 15 7 HR 10 31 RBI 27 29/16 K/BB 37/7 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings