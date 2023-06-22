The Connecticut Sun (10-3), on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, aim to continue a four-game road winning streak when visiting the Minnesota Lynx (4-8).

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Sun have put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lynx are 5-6-0 ATS this year.

Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Minnesota has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.

So far this season, eight out of the Sun's 12 games have hit the over.

The Lynx and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 12 times this season.

