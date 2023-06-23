The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .264 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 20 of 38 games this year (52.6%) Arroyo has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 38), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 38 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .242 AVG .288 .294 OBP .311 .435 SLG .407 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 10 RBI 7 16/4 K/BB 12/2 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings