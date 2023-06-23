Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on June 23 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 21 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .286.

Duran has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 57 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (18 of 57), with two or more RBI five times (8.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26.3% of his games this year (15 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .330 AVG .245 .411 OBP .275 .538 SLG .357 15 XBH 9 2 HR 1 16 RBI 10 24/13 K/BB 36/3 7 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings