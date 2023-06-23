Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. White Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (67) this season while batting .238 with 34 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 114th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 43 of 72 games this season (59.7%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (29.2%).
- In 19.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 47.2% of his games this year, Devers has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (18.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (43.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.270
|AVG
|.202
|.341
|OBP
|.255
|.487
|SLG
|.473
|19
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|27
|29/16
|K/BB
|37/7
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 103 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.54 ERA ranks 26th, 1.239 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
