How to Watch the Red Sox vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
Lucas Giolito takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Explore More About This Game
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB play with 81 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .431.
- The Red Sox's .263 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (386 total).
- The Red Sox's .335 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.
- Red Sox batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- Boston's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston's 4.41 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.295).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.49 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Bello is aiming to earn his fourth straight quality start in this outing.
- Bello is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Yankees
|W 4-1
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Luis Severino
|6/19/2023
|Twins
|W 9-3
|Away
|James Paxton
|Pablo Lopez
|6/20/2023
|Twins
|W 10-4
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Bailey Ober
|6/21/2023
|Twins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Sonny Gray
|6/22/2023
|Twins
|L 6-0
|Away
|Justin Garza
|Joe Ryan
|6/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Lucas Giolito
|6/24/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Lance Lynn
|6/25/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|-
|6/27/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/28/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|Braxton Garrett
|6/29/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jesús Luzardo
