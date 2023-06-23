The Boston Red Sox visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Andrew Vaughn and others in this game.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Bello Stats

Brayan Bello (4-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 12th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Jun. 18 7.0 4 1 1 8 3 at Yankees Jun. 11 7.0 3 2 2 3 2 vs. Rays Jun. 5 6.0 6 3 3 5 1 vs. Reds May. 30 4.0 5 1 1 4 2 at Angels May. 23 7.0 6 2 2 6 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 78 hits with 16 doubles, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.362/.462 so far this year.

Turner has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1 at Twins Jun. 20 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 44 RBI (66 total hits).

He's slashed .241/.323/.438 so far this year.

Vaughn hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Jun. 20 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Mariners Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has put up 72 hits with 20 doubles, 18 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .263/.322/.533 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 20 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Mariners Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0

