On Friday, Triston Casas (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .215 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.

Casas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of them.

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 66), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.3% of his games this year, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6%.

In 37.9% of his games this year (25 of 66), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .216 AVG .214 .352 OBP .307 .353 SLG .420 9 XBH 11 2 HR 6 12 RBI 13 31/22 K/BB 35/15 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings