Adam Duvall -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 138 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks while batting .284.

Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (12 of 20), with at least two hits five times (25.0%).

In four games this season, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).

Duvall has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (45.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (20.0%).

In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .341 AVG .212 .400 OBP .333 .659 SLG .545 8 XBH 5 2 HR 3 10 RBI 7 11/3 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings