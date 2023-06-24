Amy Yang is in 44th place, at +2, after the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Amy Yang Insights

Amy Yang Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Yang has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Yang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Yang has finished in the top five once.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

Yang has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Yang will attempt to prolong her streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 30 -5 263 0 16 2 2 $620,018

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Yang finished 44th in her only finish at this event in two visits.

Yang made the cut in one of her past two entries in this event.

Yang last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 44th.

The par-71 course measures 6,621 yards this week, which is 394 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Yang will take to the 6,621-yard course this week at Baltusrol GC after having played courses with an average length of 6,575 yards in the past year.

Yang's Last Time Out

Yang finished in the 22nd percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.10 strokes.

Her 3.84-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give was strong, putting her in the 98th percentile of the field.

Yang shot better than 100% of the field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Yang fared the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Yang recorded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.1).

Yang's seven birdies or better on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were more than the tournament average (3.0).

In that last tournament, Yang's par-4 showing (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Yang ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on 14 of the 20 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 6.4.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 20 par-5s, but Yang finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Yang Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Yang's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

