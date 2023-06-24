Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo is batting .256 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Arroyo has gotten at least one hit in 51.3% of his games this year (20 of 39), with more than one hit eight times (20.5%).
  • Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.7%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arroyo has driven home a run in 10 games this season (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (15 of 39), with two or more runs three times (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 19
.242 AVG .270
.294 OBP .292
.435 SLG .381
8 XBH 5
2 HR 1
10 RBI 7
16/4 K/BB 15/2
1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 104 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Lynn (4-8 with a 6.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.51), 63rd in WHIP (1.506), and sixth in K/9 (10.9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.