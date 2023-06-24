On Saturday, Jarren Duran (.414 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has 21 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .286.
  • Duran has picked up a hit in 35 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • In 5.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Duran has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (31.6%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (8.8%).
  • He has scored in 26.3% of his games this season (15 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 27
.330 AVG .245
.411 OBP .275
.538 SLG .357
15 XBH 9
2 HR 1
16 RBI 10
24/13 K/BB 36/3
7 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 104 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Lynn (4-8 with a 6.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 6.51 ERA ranks 65th, 1.506 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.
