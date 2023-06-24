Max Homa will play at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at the par-70, 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Looking to wager on Homa at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Max Homa Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Homa has finished better than par eight times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Homa has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Homa has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Homa has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 18 -7 278 2 19 5 8 $11.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Homa finished below the cut line in each of his last four trips to this tournament.

This course is set up to play at 6,852 yards, 258 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

The average course Homa has played in the past year has been 522 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Homa's Last Time Out

Homa was in the 37th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.2 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 30th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.15).

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Homa shot better than 67% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Homa carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Homa carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (3.6).

Homa's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average (4.1).

In that last tournament, Homa's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Homa ended the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Homa finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Homa Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.