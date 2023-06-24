Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (40-37) will match up against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (32-45) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, June 24. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox -105 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (3-1, 3.29 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (4-8, 6.51 ERA)

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Red Sox's matchup against the White Sox but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Red Sox (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Red Sox to beat the White Sox with those odds, and the Red Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Masataka Yoshida get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 17, or 58.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Red Sox have gone 17-12 (58.6%).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Red Sox went 4-1 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The White Sox have come away with 14 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 13-28 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

