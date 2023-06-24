Triston Casas -- hitting .263 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .215.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season (33 of 66), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Casas has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (27.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (10.6%).
  • He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 33
.216 AVG .214
.352 OBP .307
.353 SLG .420
9 XBH 11
2 HR 6
12 RBI 13
31/22 K/BB 35/15
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Lynn (4-8) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 36-year-old's 6.51 ERA ranks 65th, 1.506 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
