2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Schedule: Sunday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Heading into round four at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Leona Maguire leads with a score of -7. Watch as the action continues from Baltusrol GC in Springfield, New Jersey.
How to Watch the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
- Start Time: 8:15 AM ET
- Venue: Baltusrol GC
- Location: Springfield, New Jersey
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,621 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: NBC
- Sunday TV: NBC
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Leona Maguire
|1st
|-7
|69-68-69
|Jenny Shin
|2nd
|-6
|69-72-66
|Stephanie Meadow
|3rd
|-5
|73-68-67
|Lee-Anne Pace
|4th
|-4
|66-73-70
|Ruoning Yin
|4th
|-4
|67-73-69
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|10:38 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Stephanie Meadow (-5/3rd), Jenny Shin (-6/2nd), Leona Maguire (-7/1st)
|10:27 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Lauren Coughlin (-3/6th), Lee-Anne Pace (-4/4th), Ruoning Yin (-4/4th)
|10:16 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Megan Khang (-2/8th), Jin-young Ko (-3/6th), Yuka Saso (-2/8th)
|10:05 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Rose Zhang (-1/12th), Xiyu Lin (-2/8th), Mina Harigae (-2/8th)
|9:54 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Grace Kim (-1/12th), Sarah Schmelzel (-1/12th), Gabriela Ruffels (-1/12th)
|9:43 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Celine Boutier (-1/12th), Anna Nordqvist (E/18th), Celine Borge (-1/12th)
|9:32 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Nanna Madsen (E/18th), Ayaka Furue (E/18th), Ashleigh Buhai (E/18th)
|10:16 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Sung-hyun Park (+11/76th), Lucy Li (+11/76th)
|8:48 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Daniela Darquea (+1/26th), Linn Grant (+1/26th), Amy Yang (+1/26th)
|10:05 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Hannah Green (+8/71st), Charlotte Thomas (+8/71st), Aditi Ashook (+9/75th)
