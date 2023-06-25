MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, June 25
Looking for Sunday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the top matchups of the day, which features Nathan Eovaldi starting for the Rangers, and Gerrit Cole taking the ball for Yankees.
Read on to find the pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for June 25.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Cubs at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (9-4) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Matthew Liberatore (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|CHC: Stroman
|STL: Liberatore
|16 (98.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (25 IP)
|2.28
|ERA
|6.12
|7.6
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Cardinals
- CHC Odds to Win: -160
- STL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 11.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cubs at Cardinals
- Game Time: 10:10 AM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Twins at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (4-4) to the bump as they take on the Tigers, who will look to Michael Lorenzen (2-5) when the teams play on Sunday.
|MIN: Ober
|DET: Lorenzen
|11 (63.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (72 IP)
|2.83
|ERA
|4.00
|8.2
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Twins at Tigers
- MIN Odds to Win: -145
- DET Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Twins at Tigers
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Mariners at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (6-6) to the bump as they play the Orioles, who will look to Kyle Bradish (3-3) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.
|SEA: Kirby
|BAL: Bradish
|14 (87.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (65 IP)
|3.29
|ERA
|3.88
|7.7
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Orioles
- SEA Odds to Win: -115
- BAL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Mariners at Orioles
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rangers at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Eovaldi (9-3) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Cole (8-1) when the clubs play on Sunday.
|TEX: Eovaldi
|NYY: Cole
|15 (99.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (99 IP)
|2.80
|ERA
|2.64
|8.7
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -115
- TEX Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rangers at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Mets at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (2-3) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will give the start to Zack Wheeler (6-4) for the game between the teams on Sunday.
|NYM: Carrasco
|PHI: Wheeler
|9 (44 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (88 IP)
|6.34
|ERA
|3.48
|5.7
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Mets at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -175
- NYM Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Mets at Phillies
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (1-6) to the bump as they play the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) when the teams play Sunday.
|OAK: Medina
|TOR: Kikuchi
|9 (43.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (77 IP)
|7.01
|ERA
|3.97
|8.5
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -275
- OAK Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Athletics at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Brewers at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (5-5) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Aaron Civale (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|MIL: Burnes
|CLE: Civale
|15 (88.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (33.2 IP)
|3.96
|ERA
|2.67
|8.7
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -110
- MIL Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Brewers at Guardians
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Pirates at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (3-7) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Eury Perez (4-1) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|PIT: Oviedo
|MIA: Pérez
|15 (81.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (41 IP)
|4.30
|ERA
|1.54
|8.2
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -175
- PIT Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Pirates at Marlins
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Daniel Lynch (1-3) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will counter with Tyler Glasnow (2-1) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.
|KC: Lynch
|TB: Glasnow
|5 (30.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (25.1 IP)
|4.45
|ERA
|4.97
|6.5
|K/9
|11.7
Vegas Odds for Royals at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -250
- KC Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Royals at Rays
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (6-6) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will hand the ball to Levi Stoudt (0-0) when the teams face off Sunday.
|ATL: Morton
|CIN: Stoudt
|14 (80 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.71
|ERA
|-
|10.5
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Braves at Reds
- ATL Odds to Win: -165
- CIN Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 11.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Braves at Reds
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Red Sox at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (2-3) to the mound as they face the White Sox Sunday.
|BOS: Crawford
|CHW: TBD
|14 (45.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|3.55
|ERA
|-
|9.1
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Red Sox at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (4-1) to the bump as they play the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (4-7) when the teams meet Sunday.
|LAA: Anderson
|COL: Gomber
|13 (68.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (72 IP)
|5.64
|ERA
|7.25
|6.7
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Angels at Rockies
- LAA Odds to Win: -150
- COL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 13 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Angels at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (3-4) to the bump as they play the Giants, who will look to Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) when the teams meet Sunday.
|ARI: Nelson
|SF: DeSclafani
|15 (76.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (84.1 IP)
|5.31
|ERA
|4.38
|6.1
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -135
- ARI Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Giants
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (3-6) to the bump as they take on the Padres, who will give the start to Seth Lugo (3-3) when the teams meet Sunday.
|WSH: Gore
|SD: Lugo
|15 (80.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (46.2 IP)
|4.02
|ERA
|3.86
|10.6
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -200
- WSH Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Nationals at Padres
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Astros at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-4) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Tony Gonsolin (4-2) when the teams face off Sunday.
|HOU: Brown
|LAD: Gonsolin
|14 (81 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (52.1 IP)
|3.89
|ERA
|2.92
|10.0
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Astros at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -140
- HOU Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Astros at Dodgers
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.