The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn ready for the final of a three-game series against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 83 home runs.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 393.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Boston averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Boston has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.292 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford (2-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed six hits in five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins.

Crawford has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

In six starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 3.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Twins W 10-4 Away Kutter Crawford Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins L 6-0 Away Justin Garza Joe Ryan 6/23/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kutter Crawford - 6/27/2023 Marlins - Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara 6/28/2023 Marlins - Home - Braxton Garrett 6/29/2023 Marlins - Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo 6/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away James Paxton Yusei Kikuchi 7/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kutter Crawford -

