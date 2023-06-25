Sofia Kenin enters Wimbledon following her Viking Open Nottingham finished with a defeat at the hands of Sonay Kartal in the qualification. Kenin's opener is versus Irina Falconi (in the qualifying qualification round 1). Kenin has +6600 odds to be crowned champion at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Kenin at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Kenin's Next Match

In her opener at Wimbledon, Kenin will meet Falconi on Tuesday, June 27 at 8:30 AM ET in the qualifying qualification round 1.

Sofia Kenin Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +6600

Kenin Stats

Kenin dropped her most recent match, 2-6, 6-7 against Kartal in the qualifying round of Viking Open Nottingham on June 10, 2023.

The 24-year-old Kenin is 13-20 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament title.

Kenin is 0-1 on grass over the past year.

In her 33 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Kenin has averaged 21.4 games.

In her one match on a grass surface over the past year, Kenin has averaged 21.0 games.

Over the past year, Kenin has been victorious in 29.3% of her return games and 68.3% of her service games.

