On Tuesday, Justin Turner (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .279 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 64th in slugging.

Turner has gotten at least one hit in 68.0% of his games this year (51 of 75), with multiple hits 26 times (34.7%).

In 10 games this season, he has homered (13.3%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Turner has had at least one RBI in 37.3% of his games this year (28 of 75), with two or more RBI eight times (10.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this year (46.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .312 AVG .241 .369 OBP .344 .487 SLG .406 15 XBH 12 6 HR 5 25 RBI 16 23/12 K/BB 27/19 1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings