Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.314 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 70 hits, batting .241 this season with 35 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 112th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 113th and he is 31st in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 45 of 75 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 46.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.270
|AVG
|.210
|.341
|OBP
|.279
|.487
|SLG
|.486
|19
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|29
|29/16
|K/BB
|40/11
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Alcantara (2-6) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.17 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.17 ERA ranks 64th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 55th.
