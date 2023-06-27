Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Triston Casas -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on June 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks while hitting .217.
- Casas has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this year (27.9%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.8%) he had two or more.
- In 26 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.216
|AVG
|.218
|.352
|OBP
|.306
|.353
|SLG
|.437
|9
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|15
|31/22
|K/BB
|37/15
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Alcantara (2-6) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.17 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.17 ERA ranks 64th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
