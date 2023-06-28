Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks while batting .267.
- Duvall has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this season (56.5%), with at least two hits on six occasions (26.1%).
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (17.4%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 10 games this year (43.5%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (17.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in nine games this year (39.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.311
|AVG
|.220
|.367
|OBP
|.333
|.600
|SLG
|.537
|8
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|8
|11/3
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 79 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Marlins are sending Garrett (3-2) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 3.64 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.