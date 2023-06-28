Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Read More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 64th in slugging.
- Turner has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (13.2%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has had an RBI in 28 games this year (36.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 47.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.310
|AVG
|.241
|.366
|OBP
|.344
|.487
|SLG
|.406
|16
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|16
|24/12
|K/BB
|27/19
|1
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins' 3.95 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- The Marlins will send Garrett (3-2) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
