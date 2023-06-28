Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, June 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 71 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .241 with 35 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 107th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Devers has had a hit in 46 of 76 games this year (60.5%), including multiple hits 22 times (28.9%).

He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (19.7%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.

Devers has had at least one RBI in 46.1% of his games this season (35 of 76), with more than one RBI 14 times (18.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .269 AVG .210 .339 OBP .279 .481 SLG .486 19 XBH 16 7 HR 11 31 RBI 29 29/16 K/BB 40/11 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings