How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
The Miami Marlins and Garrett Cooper will hit the field against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 83 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- Boston is seventh in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox's .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 395 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- Boston has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Boston has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.45) in the majors this season.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.300 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kaleb Ort heads to the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, throwing scoreless two-thirds of an inning of relief and allowing one hit.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/22/2023
|Twins
|L 6-0
|Away
|Justin Garza
|Joe Ryan
|6/23/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-1
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Lucas Giolito
|6/24/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Lance Lynn
|6/25/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-1
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Tanner Banks
|6/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 10-1
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/28/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Kaleb Ort
|Braxton Garrett
|6/29/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Chris Bassitt
|7/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Kevin Gausman
|7/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|Jon Gray
