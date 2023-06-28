Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luis Arraez, Alex Verdugo and others in the Miami Marlins-Boston Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 88 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .307/.379/.477 on the season.

Verdugo hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .429 with seven doubles, two triples, four walks and eight RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Twins Jun. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 19 2-for-4 0 0 4 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 81 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.356/.450 on the year.

Turner heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jun. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Garrett Stats

The Marlins' Braxton Garrett (3-2) will make his 15th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Jun. 22 7.0 3 2 1 13 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 6.0 4 1 1 8 1 at White Sox Jun. 11 5.1 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Royals Jun. 5 5.0 6 4 4 6 0 vs. Padres May. 31 5.1 2 1 1 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kaleb Ort's player props with BetMGM.

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 113 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .399/.450/.495 so far this season.

Arraez hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .524 with a double, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 13 doubles, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 46 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .250/.346/.525 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.