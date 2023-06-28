Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Marlins on June 28, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luis Arraez, Alex Verdugo and others in the Miami Marlins-Boston Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 88 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .307/.379/.477 on the season.
- Verdugo hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .429 with seven doubles, two triples, four walks and eight RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 27
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 81 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.356/.450 on the year.
- Turner heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Braxton Garrett Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Garrett Stats
- The Marlins' Braxton Garrett (3-2) will make his 15th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Garrett has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Garrett Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 22
|7.0
|3
|2
|1
|13
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|at White Sox
|Jun. 11
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 5
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 31
|5.1
|2
|1
|1
|7
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 113 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .399/.450/.495 so far this season.
- Arraez hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .524 with a double, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 13 doubles, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 46 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .250/.346/.525 so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 25
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
