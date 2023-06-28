Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rob Refsnyder -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on June 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is batting .257 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.
- In 20 of 44 games this season (45.5%) Refsnyder has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.9%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Refsnyder has driven in a run in 14 games this year (31.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.9%).
- In 13 games this year (29.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|.309
|AVG
|.204
|.424
|OBP
|.368
|.400
|SLG
|.296
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|11
|13/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|2
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Marlins are sending Garrett (3-2) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.64, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
