Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Thursday, Alex Verdugo (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has an OPS of .845, fueled by an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .471. All three of those stats rank first among Boston hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks ninth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 53 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (6.9%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.6% of his games this year, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.348
|AVG
|.248
|.418
|OBP
|.322
|.570
|SLG
|.353
|25
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|18
|RBI
|14
|21/16
|K/BB
|18/13
|2
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, 1.0 per game).
- Luzardo (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.77), 35th in WHIP (1.191), and 12th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
