The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Fenway Park

TV Channel: NESN

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .246 with 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Arroyo has recorded a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), including eight multi-hit games (19.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 42), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 15 of 42 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .234 AVG .257 .286 OBP .274 .422 SLG .371 8 XBH 6 2 HR 1 10 RBI 8 16/4 K/BB 17/2 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings