The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .275 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.

In 67.5% of his 77 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has driven in a run in 28 games this season (36.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 36 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .302 AVG .241 .358 OBP .344 .475 SLG .406 16 XBH 12 6 HR 5 25 RBI 16 25/12 K/BB 27/19 1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings