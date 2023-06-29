Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will play Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Thursday at Fenway Park, at 6:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Marlins have +105 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -125 +105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox are 17-15 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 53.1% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Boston has a 12-9 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Sox's implied win probability is 55.6%.

Boston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 42 times this season for a 42-36-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have gone 2-6-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-20 19-21 14-12 26-28 27-31 13-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.