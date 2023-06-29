Alex Verdugo and Luis Arraez are two of the players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins play at Fenway Park on Thursday (first pitch at 6:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (5-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Bello has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jun. 23 6.2 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 7.0 4 1 1 8 3 at Yankees Jun. 11 7.0 3 2 2 3 2 vs. Rays Jun. 5 6.0 6 3 3 5 1 vs. Reds May. 30 4.0 5 1 1 4 2

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has put up 88 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .302/.374/.471 so far this season.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Twins Jun. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 19 2-for-4 0 0 4 4 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 73 hits with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 61 runs.

He's slashed .245/.313/.493 so far this year.

Devers brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Jun. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 vs. Marlins Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox Jun. 25 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 24 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 at White Sox Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI (114 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .396/.447/.490 on the year.

Arraez has recorded a base hit in 11 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .429 with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 69 hits with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .247/.347/.520 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

