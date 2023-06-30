Adam Duvall, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, June 30 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .269 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.

Duvall has gotten a hit in 15 of 25 games this season (60.0%), including six multi-hit games (24.0%).

In 16.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has an RBI in 10 of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 .308 AVG .220 .368 OBP .333 .558 SLG .537 8 XBH 7 2 HR 3 10 RBI 8 13/4 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings