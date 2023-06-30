The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including nine extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.468) and OPS (.841) this season.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 46th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 74.0% of his 73 games this year, with at least two hits in 38.4% of them.

In five games this season, he has gone deep (6.8%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).

Verdugo has an RBI in 22 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 54.8% of his games this season (40 of 73), with two or more runs 10 times (13.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 33 .346 AVG .248 .414 OBP .322 .562 SLG .353 25 XBH 10 4 HR 1 18 RBI 14 23/16 K/BB 18/13 2 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings