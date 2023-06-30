Christian Arroyo -- hitting .243 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on June 30 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 48.8% of his games this season (21 of 43), Arroyo has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (7.0%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 25.6% of his games this season, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 15 times this season (34.9%), including three games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 21
.224 AVG .257
.274 OBP .274
.403 SLG .371
8 XBH 6
2 HR 1
10 RBI 8
17/4 K/BB 17/2
1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 108 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 28th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
