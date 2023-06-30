Justin Turner -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on June 30 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .271.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 51st in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

Turner has had a hit in 52 of 78 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 26 times (33.3%).

In 12.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has an RBI in 28 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 of 78 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .295 AVG .241 .350 OBP .344 .464 SLG .406 16 XBH 12 6 HR 5 25 RBI 16 26/12 K/BB 27/19 1 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings