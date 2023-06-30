Rafael Devers and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on June 30 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 74 hits, batting .246 this season with 36 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 78 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.5% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (20.5%), homering in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has an RBI in 36 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 43.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .276 AVG .210 .346 OBP .279 .497 SLG .486 20 XBH 16 8 HR 11 32 RBI 29 30/17 K/BB 40/11 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings