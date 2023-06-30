Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Rafael Devers and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on June 30 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 74 hits, batting .246 this season with 36 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 78 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.5% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (20.5%), homering in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has an RBI in 36 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 43.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.276
|AVG
|.210
|.346
|OBP
|.279
|.497
|SLG
|.486
|20
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|11
|32
|RBI
|29
|30/17
|K/BB
|40/11
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.89 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.60), 37th in WHIP (1.221), and 41st in K/9 (8.2) among pitchers who qualify.
