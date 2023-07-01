The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Anfernee Jennings and the New England Patriots opening the year with a tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Anfernee Jennings Injury Status

Jennings is currently not on the injury report.

Is Jennings your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Anfernee Jennings 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 27 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rep Jennings and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Patriots Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Anfernee Jennings 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Lions 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Bears 1.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 9 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 11 Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Bills 0.0 1.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.