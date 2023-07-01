At +15000, the Boston College Eagles have the 12th-ranked odds in the conference to win the ACC in 2023. Dig into the odds and other stats below before making a futures bet.

Boston College Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500)

+15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Boston College 2023 Schedule

Boston College will have the 104th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (62). The Eagles have a schedule that includes games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 ( of those teams won nine or more games and of them totaled fewer than four wins).

Opponent Date Week Result Northern Illinois September 2 1 - Holy Cross September 9 2 - Florida State September 16 3 - @ Louisville September 23 4 - Virginia September 30 5 - @ Army October 7 6 - @ Georgia Tech October 21 8 - UConn October 28 9 - @ Syracuse November 3 10 - Virginia Tech November 11 11 - @ Pittsburgh November 16 12 - Miami (FL) November 24 13 -

