2023 Boston College Football Odds to Win Atlantic Coast Conference Championship & National Title
At +15000, the Boston College Eagles have the 12th-ranked odds in the conference to win the ACC in 2023. Dig into the odds and other stats below before making a futures bet.
Boston College Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Boston College 2023 Schedule
Boston College will have the 104th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (62). The Eagles have a schedule that includes games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 ( of those teams won nine or more games and of them totaled fewer than four wins).
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Northern Illinois
|September 2
|1
|-
|Holy Cross
|September 9
|2
|-
|Florida State
|September 16
|3
|-
|@ Louisville
|September 23
|4
|-
|Virginia
|September 30
|5
|-
|@ Army
|October 7
|6
|-
|@ Georgia Tech
|October 21
|8
|-
|UConn
|October 28
|9
|-
|@ Syracuse
|November 3
|10
|-
|Virginia Tech
|November 11
|11
|-
|@ Pittsburgh
|November 16
|12
|-
|Miami (FL)
|November 24
|13
|-
