Boston College 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles' over/under for wins in the 2023 season, 5.5, is rather low.
Boston College Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5.5
|-120
|+100
|54.5%
Eagles' 2022 Performance
- Boston College was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 11th-worst with 311.6 yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 68th in FBS (378.6 yards allowed per game).
- Boston College averaged 247.1 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 52nd in FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 44th, giving up 211.2 passing yards per game.
- Last year BC won only two games at home and once on the road.
- As favorites the Eagles picked up just one win (1-2). As underdogs they tallied two (2-7).
Boston College's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|78 REC / 1,077 YDS / 12 TD / 89.8 YPG
|Phil Jurkovec
|QB
|1,711 YDS (59.5%) / 11 TD / 8 INT
-34 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -2.8 RUSH YPG
|Pat Garwo III
|RB
|403 YDS / 3 TD / 33.6 YPG / 3.1 YPC
29 REC / 241 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.1 REC YPG
|Emmett Morehead
|QB
|1,254 YDS (59.9%) / 10 TD / 6 INT
|Donovan Ezeiruaku
|DL
|38 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK
|Vinny DePalma
|LB
|46 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Kam Arnold
|LB
|45 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Marcus Valdez
|DL
|21 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
Eagles' Strength of Schedule
- The Eagles are playing the 104th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).
- Based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last season (47), Boston College has the 71st-ranked conference schedule in college football.
- In 2023, Boston College will face six teams that had winning records last season, including one that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that had three or fewer wins a season ago.
Boston College 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Northern Illinois
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Holy Cross
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Florida State
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Louisville
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Virginia
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Army
|October 7
|-
|-
|8
|@ Georgia Tech
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|UConn
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Syracuse
|November 3
|-
|-
|11
|Virginia Tech
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Pittsburgh
|November 16
|-
|-
|13
|Miami (FL)
|November 24
|-
|-
