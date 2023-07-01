The Boston College Eagles' over/under for wins in the 2023 season, 5.5, is rather low.

Boston College Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5.5 -120 +100 54.5%

Eagles' 2022 Performance

Boston College was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 11th-worst with 311.6 yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 68th in FBS (378.6 yards allowed per game).

Boston College averaged 247.1 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 52nd in FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 44th, giving up 211.2 passing yards per game.

Last year BC won only two games at home and once on the road.

As favorites the Eagles picked up just one win (1-2). As underdogs they tallied two (2-7).

Boston College's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Zay Flowers WR 78 REC / 1,077 YDS / 12 TD / 89.8 YPG Phil Jurkovec QB 1,711 YDS (59.5%) / 11 TD / 8 INT

-34 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -2.8 RUSH YPG Pat Garwo III RB 403 YDS / 3 TD / 33.6 YPG / 3.1 YPC

29 REC / 241 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.1 REC YPG Emmett Morehead QB 1,254 YDS (59.9%) / 10 TD / 6 INT Donovan Ezeiruaku DL 38 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK Vinny DePalma LB 46 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Kam Arnold LB 45 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT Marcus Valdez DL 21 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK

Eagles' Strength of Schedule

The Eagles are playing the 104th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

Based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last season (47), Boston College has the 71st-ranked conference schedule in college football.

In 2023, Boston College will face six teams that had winning records last season, including one that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that had three or fewer wins a season ago.

Boston College 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Northern Illinois September 2 - - 2 Holy Cross September 9 - - 3 Florida State September 16 - - 4 @ Louisville September 23 - - 5 Virginia September 30 - - 6 @ Army October 7 - - 8 @ Georgia Tech October 21 - - 9 UConn October 28 - - 10 @ Syracuse November 3 - - 11 Virginia Tech November 11 - - 12 @ Pittsburgh November 16 - - 13 Miami (FL) November 24 - -

