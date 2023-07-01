Brad Marchand 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand is currently +20000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.
Brad Marchand's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
Brad Marchand 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|30
|Time on Ice
|19:36
|588:17
|Goals
|0.4
|13
|Assists
|0.5
|14
|Points
|0.9
|27
|Hits
|0.9
|28
|Takeaways
|0.5
|16
|Giveaways
|1.0
|29
|Penalty Minutes
|1.1
|33
Brad Marchand's Next Game
- Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
