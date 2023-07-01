Saturday, Caleb Hamilton and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi, with the first pitch at 3:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 25 against the White Sox) he went 0-for-2.

Caleb Hamilton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Caleb Hamilton At The Plate (2022)

  • Hamilton hit .056 with a home run and four walks.
  • In one of 11 games last season, Hamilton had a hit, but it was just one in that game.
  • He homered once out of 11 games a year ago, going deep in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Hamilton had an RBI in one of 11 games last season.
  • He scored four times last season in 11 games (36.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Caleb Hamilton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
3 GP 8
.167 AVG .000
.167 OBP .250
.667 SLG .000
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
1 RBI 0
4/0 K/BB 10/4
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (20th in the league).
  • Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.226 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th.
