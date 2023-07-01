Alyssa Thomas will lead the Connecticut Sun (12-4) into a road game against the Las Vegas Aces (14-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, with the opening tip at 3:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas picked up a 98-81 win against New York last time out. The squad was led by Kelsey Plum's 18 points and eight assists and A'ja Wilson's 16 points. Connecticut lost to New York 89-81 in their last game. DiJonai Carrington (23 PTS, 72.7 FG%, 3-3 from 3PT) ended the game as Connecticut's top scorer.

Aces vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-900 to win)

Aces (-900 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+600 to win)

Sun (+600 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-11.5)

Aces (-11.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC

Sun Season Stats

In 2023, the Sun are fifth in the WNBA on offense (83.9 points scored per game) and third-best on defense (78.2 points conceded).

Connecticut is fifth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (35.7) and fifth in rebounds conceded (34.5).

This season the Sun are third-best in the league in assists at 21.3 per game.

Connecticut is the second-best team in the league in turnovers per game (12.5) and second-best in turnovers forced (14.9).

The Sun make 6.7 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and fifth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Connecticut is the best squad in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.1 per game) and best in 3-point percentage defensively (29.3%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

At home the Sun are better offensively, scoring 85.5 points per game, compared to 82.3 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 80.8 points per game at home, and 75.6 on the road.

At home Connecticut pulls down 36.9 rebounds per game, 2.4 more than on the road (34.5). It concedes 33.9 rebounds per game at home, 1.2 fewer than away (35.1).

This season the Sun are picking up more assists at home (22.5 per game) than away (20).

Connecticut commits fewer turnovers per game at home (11.5) than away (13.5), but it also forces fewer turnovers at home (14.3) than away (15.6).

At home the Sun drain 6.6 treys per game, 0.2 less than away (6.8). They shoot 35.1% from beyond the arc at home, 0.9% higher than away (34.2%).

At home Connecticut gives up 5.8 treys per game, 0.7 fewer than away (6.5). It concedes 29.5% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 0.3% higher than away (29.2%).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Sun have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +600 odds on them winning this game.

Connecticut's record against the spread is 7-8-0.

The Sun have a 14.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

