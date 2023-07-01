The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 15 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .223.

Wong has recorded a hit in 30 of 58 games this season (51.7%), including eight multi-hit games (13.8%).

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has had an RBI in 12 games this year (20.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.3%).

In 24 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .245 AVG .200 .311 OBP .258 .468 SLG .333 11 XBH 10 5 HR 1 11 RBI 7 30/7 K/BB 37/6 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings