David Pastrnak is +500 to win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player. For more stats and information on this Boston Bruins player, scroll down.

David Pastrnak's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +500 (3rd in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +350 (2nd in NHL)

David Pastrnak 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 19:43 591:50 Goals 0.6 19 (4th) Assists 0.8 24 Points 1.4 43 (4th) Hits 0.9 27 Takeaways 0.7 20 Giveaways 1.1 33 Penalty Minutes 1.0 31

David Pastrnak's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

