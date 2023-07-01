At +25000, Deatrich Wise is a long shot to bring home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 71st-best in the league.

Deatrich Wise 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 71st Bet $100 to win $25,000

Deatrich Wise Insights

Wise had 59 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 7.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

On offense, the Patriots ranked 20th in the NFL with 208 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 16th in passing yards allowed per contest (216.5).

New England compiled 106.6 rushing yards per game on offense (24th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked sixth defensively with 105.5 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Patriots Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Mac Jones +6600 (21st in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Matthew Judon +5000 (18th in NFL) Bailey Zappe +15000 (31st in NFL) Rhamondre Stevenson +8000 (37th in NFL) Jack Jones +15000 (45th in NFL) Deatrich Wise +25000 (71st in NFL) JuJu Smith-Schuster +20000 (75th in NFL) DeVante Parker +25000 (112th in NFL) Hunter Henry +25000 (112th in NFL)

