DeVante Parker is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New England Patriots kick off their season in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

DeVante Parker Injury Status

Parker is currently not listed as injured.

Check Out DeVante Parker NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

DeVante Parker 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 47 TAR, 31 REC, 539 YDS, 3 TD

DeVante Parker Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 71.90 188 60 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 81.98 192 69 2023 ADP - 267 93

DeVante Parker 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 2 1 9 0 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 10 5 156 0 Week 4 @Packers 2 2 24 1 Week 6 @Browns 6 4 64 0 Week 7 Bears 5 3 68 0 Week 8 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Jets 2 2 19 0 Week 12 @Vikings 4 4 80 0 Week 13 Bills 4 2 16 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 2 2 24 0 Week 18 @Bills 7 6 79 2

