Hunter Henry's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

Hunter Henry Injury Status

Henry is currently not on the injured list.

Hunter Henry 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 59 TAR, 41 REC, 509 YDS, 2 TD

Hunter Henry Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 62.90 209 22 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 68.09 218 20 2023 ADP - 234 29

Hunter Henry 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 3 2 20 0 Week 2 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 1 1 8 0 Week 4 @Packers 4 2 13 0 Week 5 Lions 5 4 54 0 Week 6 @Browns 7 4 61 1 Week 7 Bears 2 1 12 0 Week 8 @Jets 1 1 22 0 Week 9 Colts 4 4 50 0 Week 11 Jets 1 1 20 0 Week 12 @Vikings 5 3 63 1 Week 13 Bills 5 2 13 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 3 3 70 0 Week 15 @Raiders 4 2 9 0 Week 17 Dolphins 6 5 52 0 Week 18 @Bills 7 6 42 0

