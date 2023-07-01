At +15000, Jack Jones is a long shot to take home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 45th-best in the league.

Want to bet on Jack Jones? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jack Jones 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +15000 45th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Jack Jones Insights

Jones amassed two interceptions to go with 30 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and six passes defended in 13 games last year.

The Patriots totaled 208 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 20th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they ranked 16th, allowing 216.5 passing yards per contest.

New England ranked 24th in run offense (106.6 rushing yards per game) and sixth in run defense (105.5 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Patriots Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Mac Jones +6600 (21st in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Matthew Judon +5000 (18th in NFL) Bailey Zappe +15000 (31st in NFL) Rhamondre Stevenson +8000 (37th in NFL) Jack Jones +15000 (45th in NFL) Deatrich Wise +25000 (71st in NFL) JuJu Smith-Schuster +20000 (75th in NFL) DeVante Parker +25000 (112th in NFL) Hunter Henry +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.